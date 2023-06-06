ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant says the decision to have a closed-door training camp in South Africa shows how serious his team is taking the June 17 game against Ivory Coast that will decide Chipolopolo’s 2023 AFCON qualification. Grant also aired his view on Patson Daka and Lubambo Musonda’s heartbreaking seasons plus the long-awaited return of defender Stopilla Sunzu and Aime Mabika’s availability. Speaking during a media briefing on Monday at Football House in Lusaka, Grant said he and his team opted for a South Africa camp to avoid distractions. “The preparations started a long time ago, but on the pitch, we start tomorrow (today) where we shall have a training camp in South Africa and then come back to Ndola…...



