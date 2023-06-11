UNITED States of America (USA) based defender Aime Mabika has finally been cleared and issued a Zambian passport. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed the development to the association’s media team. Kamanga said the association had informed the player of the development and was now waiting for his feedback. “Earlier this week, I had hinted that the association working with the government had made tremendous progress in the issue of defender Aime Mabika. I am pleased to announce to the nation that we have managed to get Mabika’s passport which has been an elusive issue. We have now contacted the player and informed him, it’s him now to make the decision and make arrangements with the members of the technical…...



