NEWLY appointed Zambia women’s 7’s team patron Amos Chitembwe has expressed confidence that the team will deliver at the Rugby Africa Women’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games pre-qualification tournament set for Lusaka this month. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Chitembwe said the team had what it takes to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. Zambia has been drawn in Pool A alongside Senegal, Egypt, Mauritius, and Algeria in the qualifiers that run from June 29 to July 3 at the Lusaka Showgrounds. Chitembwe pledged to work closely with the team to ensure that the set target is achieved. He expressed gratitude to Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) for his appointment, adding that he would do his best to ensure women’s rugby goes…...



