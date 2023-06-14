NVUMABARANDA Group of Companies and MUZA FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the group provide air tickets to 22 members of MUZA’s traveling party for all of the team’s continental games. MUZA qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup by finishing second in the league behind winners Power Dynamos who will grace Africa’s Champions League. Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Nvumabaranda Corporate and Public Affairs Officer Shalom Chishimba said the group was supporting FC MUZA’s success with the aim of promoting positive values of sportsmanship among Zambian youths. “Our being here as Nvumabaranda is to announce our support to FC MUZA and we would like to officially state that we’ll be supporting 22 members…...



