PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has saluted the Chipolopolo following their qualification to the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the weekend. Zambia sealed its AFCON qualification on home soil after thumping their visitors 3-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. An own goal from Serge Aurier, a Patson Daka strike and a Klings Kangwa hit handed Zambia a deserved victory that did not only qualify them to the AFCON but sent them top of the table. Zambia is on 12 points while Ivory Coast whose qualification is already sealed as hosts are on 10 points with one more round of games to be played. The President saluted the team for putting smiles on the faces of Zambians…....



