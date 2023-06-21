THE FAZ Disciplinary Committee has banned Nkana from using its stadium for the entire 2023-2024 MTN-FAZ Super League season following incidences of crowd trouble in the previous campaign. Further, the committee has ordered Nkana to play its home games 60 kilometres away from home. However, the club says the season long ban imposed on Nkana Stadium is unreasonable and harsh. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, Nkana club president Chikusi Banda said the club would appeal the decision as it could chock the club financially. “All we can say is that we are appealing the verdict. We all know that the Zambian economy is tough and such a punishment is killing the club. The decision to ban us from…...



