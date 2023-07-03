THE rugby women’s sevens national team yesterday qualified for the last round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers after winning the pre-qualifiers tournament at the Lusaka Showground. The Willis Magasa-coached side beat Ghana 26-5 in the finals to finish the tournament unbeaten in five consecutive games at a two-day event. Zambia put up an impressive five-star performance throughout the tournament which saw them dominate against all the participating teams. In the finals, Lushomo Liwena scored a hat trick of tries to sink a strong Ghana side which initially had started strong at a fully packed Rugby Arena. Mary Liamba contributed three conversions while Elizabeth Chibamba added another try to seal Zambia’s victory in style. The enterprising Liwena finished the tournament…...