THE rugby women’s sevens national team yesterday qualified for the last round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers after winning the pre-qualifiers tournament at the Lusaka Showground. The Willis Magasa-coached side beat Ghana 26-5 in the finals to finish the tournament unbeaten in five consecutive games at a two-day event. Zambia put up an impressive five-star performance throughout the tournament which saw them dominate against all the participating teams. In the finals, Lushomo Liwena scored a hat trick of tries to sink a strong Ghana side which initially had started strong at a fully packed Rugby Arena. Mary Liamba contributed three conversions while Elizabeth Chibamba added another try to seal Zambia’s victory in style. The enterprising Liwena finished the tournament…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.