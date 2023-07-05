THE World Fitness Federation (WFF) – Zambia has raised K320,000 towards for hosting of the Combo National Championship slated for Pamodzi Hotel on Saturday. WFF Zambia Lusaka Province Chairman Given Chanda said in an interview yesterday that all was on course to host the first national championship despite having a deficit of K80,000 towards their K400,000 budget to successfully host the event. Chanda said about 50 athletes would participate in the championship that had eight categories and which would act as an Asian Pacific tournament qualifier. “Everything is going well. Sponsors have come on board to support us, and the athletes have prepared adequately for the national championship that acts as a qualifier to the Asian Pacific. It is encouraging…...



