INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Chitumbo Mwali says lack of financial support has been frustrating his preparations for the Chess World Cup in Azerbaijan. The 2023 Chess World Cup will bring together 206 players in the singles knock-out format and is expected to run from July 30 to August 24 in Baku. In an interview Sunday, Mwali said he would have preferred to play in tougher tournaments where grandmasters (GM) were be competing. “I have to play tougher tournaments where there are grandmasters but finances for preparations have been a hurdle for me, so, I have to work within my means,” Mwali said. Mwali said the 2023 Zambia Closed he just won was part of his preparation but that if he wanted…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.