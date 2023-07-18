FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is delighted with the Chipolopolo’s success at the just ended Cosafa tournament where the team emerged victorious. The Chipolopolo edged Lesotho in a tightly contested fixture to lift their seventh regional title after Moyela Libamba scored the only goal of the encounter on Sunday evening. In his latest Monday President’s Column, the FAZ chief said the country was allowed to take a moment and enjoy its bragging rights after becoming record winners of the Cosafa Cup. “A seventh heaven salutation to our football family from the coastal city of Durban where the Chipolopolo freshly retained the Cosafa crown. It is a great milestone for the Chipolopolo to have lifted the Cosafa for the seventh time to…...



