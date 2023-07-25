THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is hoping to get CAF to give Power and MUZA short-term clearance to play their continental home games in Zambia, while they work on FIFA stadia requirements. Meanwhile, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says all Zambia Premier League (ZPL) teams must ensure they meet the safety and security benchmarks during the ongoing preseason stadium inspection tour by FAZ officials. In his weekly column, Kamanga said all clubs needed to make long-term investments in infrastructure upgrades of their stadiums. Kamanga said FAZ officials were inspecting the stadiums in line with CAF demands before the 2023/2024 football season kicks off on August 19 2023. “The league resumption is almost upon us, with the week one fixtures set…...



