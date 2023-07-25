THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) says it is working tirelessly to build strong national hockey teams ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers set for South Africa. With preparations already underway, Zambia is scheduled to send the men’s and women’s national teams for the qualifiers. Speaking in an interview, ZHA General Secretary Elvis Bwalya said the teams had intensified preparations with friendly games against Zimbabwe set for August 11-14. “The preparations are going on well, and teams have intensified preparations. We are working tirelessly to build strong teams that would qualify the country for the 2024 Paris Games in the upcoming qualifiers in South Africa. Both teams started preparations though they are doing the non-residential camp,” Bwalya said. Bwalya said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.