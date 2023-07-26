THE women’s national team battles for its survival at the World Cup this morning when it faces Spain in the two sides’ Group C match in Auckland. The situation is simple enough, a win and the light at the end of the tunnel appears for Zambia, while another defeat will spell the end of the road in New Zealand. With only the top two finishers from each of the eight groups advancing to the knockout stages, Zambia, who sit bottom of Group C after a 5-0 defeat to group leaders Japan in the opening match must beat Spain who are in second position following a 3-0 win over third-placed Costa Rica’s last Friday. The Copper Queens head into the encounter…...



