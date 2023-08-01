THE women’s national team showed great character to exit the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with honour following a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in Hamilton. Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda, and Rachael Kundananji scored for the Copper Queens as Zambia finished third, behind leaders Japan and Spain in Group C. It was a day of history as Mweemba became the first Zambian player to score at a senior FIFA World Cup tournament, while Banda netted the tournament’s 1000th goal. The ball scored by Banda was later signed by the skipper and engraved to be placed in the FIFA Museum. Coach Bruce Mwape summed up the team’s performance as historic and dedicated the victory to Zambians back home. “It was a…...



