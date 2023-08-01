PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the women’s national team proved that they deserved a slot at the world’s largest football stage after thrashing Costa Rica 3-1 to record their first victory at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Goals apiece from Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda, and Racheal Kundananji ensured the Copper Queens ended their inaugural campaign at the World Cup with a victory. The Head of State congratulated the team for ending the tournament on a winning note and proving they deserved that slot on the biggest stage. “Congratulations to our Copper Queens for ending the tournament on a winning note. As debutants, you have proved that you deserved a place on the world’s largest football stage. Good learning experience…....



