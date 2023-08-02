GOVERNMENT has provided funding for the medical treatment of Muzala Samukonga who is at risk of missing the World Athletics Championships later this month. Samukonga sustained a torn muscle and was unable to finish the Silesia Wanda Diamond League 400m race in Poland last month. In the most competitive 400m race in almost five years, Muzala with the world lead time of 43.93s, had competition from world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, and Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori. Samukonga told Goal Diggers that he had received K173,850 from government to cover his medical bill. In a statement released yesterday, Samukonga confirmed receiving money from the Ministry of Sports and told the nation that he hoped to grace the world championships. “I would…...



