HUNDREDS of soccer fans thronged the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday to give the women’s national team a thunderous welcome following their elimination from the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. And the government has urged the team not to drop its guard but walk with heads held high for marketing the country to the rest of the world. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, Education Minister Douglas Siakalima, FAZ officials, and soccer fans led by Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASPOFA) strongman Peter Makembo sang songs to celebrate the team’s maiden appearance at the World Cup. Musicians Chester, Rich Bizzy, Wezi, and Amayenge among others performed for the five players and members of the technical bench that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.