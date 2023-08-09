MUZA FC General Secretary Joel Kabika has revealed that the club has secured an international friendly with Namibian side African Stars ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea. And Kabika says the team would play its home continental fixtures at the National Heroes Stadium. In an interview, Tuesday, Kabika confirmed that FC MUZA would face African Stars on August 12 in Windhoek Namibia. He said the African Stars friendly was meant to expose players to hostile crowds and travel feelings before they face off with Cano Sport of Guinea on August 19. “Yes, we have secured an international friendly match against the African Stars of Namibia. If everything goes well, we will charter a…...



