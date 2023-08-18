WOMEN’S national team goalkeeper Hazel Nali has successfully undergone knee surgery and has expressed gratitude to government and other stakeholders for their overwhelming support. Dr Andrew Vincent, the surgeon who operated on Nali says her operation was successful without any complications. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, Nali thanked the government, FAZ, and Zambians in the Aotearoa Association for facilitating her surgery. Nali said she was grateful for the overwhelming support and prayers rendered during the difficult period of her playing career. “I had a successful knee surgery, and I am in high spirits. I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the government through Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, FAZ, and the Zambians in Aotearoa Association for being instrumental…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.