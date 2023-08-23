SPRINTING sensation Rhoda Njobvu says she is ready to write her own story as she takes to the track this morning in the 200m heat, chasing silverware at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Njobvu is Zambia’s sole representative at the championships in Hungary after injury ruled out Commonwealth and All-African Games 400m champion Muzala Samukonga. With about 48 athletes vying for a place in tomorrow’s 200m semifinals, Njobvu is confident of making a bright start at the games. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Njobvu said she was hopeful of a great start in the heats that begin at 09h45 this morning, adding that competition levels were high. “I am ready for the games and hope to…...



