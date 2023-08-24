SYDNEY Wemba and Dayne Moore have failed to make the cut at the ended Alton Big Easy Tour golf tournament in South Africa. Wemba says it is painful to miss the cut but valuable lessons have been picked from the experience. The duo of Wemba and Dayne Moore both missed the cut despite the latter having an impressive first round. The Lusaka Golf Club golfer scored three over 75 to bow out of the tournament with an overall score of four over 148 to miss out on the cut that was placed at Three Under. Moore, who had a good start on day one with a five Under 62, tumbled on day two, managing a score of two over 74…...



