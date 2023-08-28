AVRAM Grant’s announcement of his provisional 27-man squad for the closing 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier against Comoros shows us the seriousness he is placing in what lies ahead for Chipolopolo over the next five months. Grant has just named a solid squad for the dead-rubber fixture against Comoros on September 9 in Moroni which comes after Chipolopolo secured AFCON qualification with a match to spare following that massive 3-0 bashing of Ivory Coast in June. But the Comoros match is anything but a formality game. Firstly, it stresses the fact that we have to finish the AFCON qualifiers with the respect it deserves after ending a painful eight-year absence from the tournament. A victorious signing-off of a successful qualification…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.