ATHLETICS national team coach Douglas Kalembo says he will meet with his national athletics team to re-strategise and create a roadmap for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. And Kalembo has backed Zambian athletes to shine at the next Olympic Games. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Kalembo lamented that Zambia only had one representative at the World Athletics Championship. “Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned at the world championships this year. Only Rhoda Njovu participated, as Muzala Samukonga was injured, while Niddy Mangilishi and Patrick Nyambe failed to survive the chop following an increase in numbers of qualified athletes. It’s time to reconsider our strategy and create a roadmap for qualifying for the Paris 2024 Games. I am confident…...



