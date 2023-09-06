Comfort Selemani of Green Buffaloes celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match between Green Buffaloes and Lesotho Defence Force at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on the 04 September 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

GREEN Buffaloes face Mamelodi Sundowns today in the semi-finals of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA zone qualifier at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban. The two sides met in the 2022 finals in Durban, where the Zambian club won 6-5 on post-match penalties following a scoreless stalemate to clinch their debut southern zone regional club title. Both teams qualified for the CAF Women’s Champions League where Buffaloes made their debut before bowing out in the group stages. Sundowns lost their African title to tournament hosts FAR Rabat of Morocco in the final. Today, one side will face the unenviable outcome of packing their bags at the semi-final stage, while the winners will keep their dreams alive to reach…...