SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says government is confident that boxers will perform well in the Dakar Championships, which serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Nine boxers, accompanied by coaches Wisdom Mudenda and Aerial Banda, as well as Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) vice president Prince Chewe, left the country yesterday ahead of the championships, which start tomorrow. Commonwealth Games Silver and Bronze medallists Steven Zimba and Patrick Chinyemba lead seven other boxers, among them Margret Tembo, Mary Mwango, Hildah Ng’andwe, Felistus Tembo, Andrew Chilata, and Emmanuel Katema at the games. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Tuesday, Nkandu said government was confident that boxers would deliver at the Dakar Championships. “To start with, I must confess that boxers…...



