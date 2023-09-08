FAZ has handed over kit and equipment donated by FIFA to 18 Women’s Super League teams. Meanwhile, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association is working on a deal for a headline sponsor for the Women’s Super League. Speaking when he handed over the kits, Kamanga said the donation was made possible following the association’s request to FIFA. The 18 teams each received 10 official FIFA World Cup match balls, a set of jerseys, and bibs ahead of the league that kicks off next week. Kamanga said the donation was a positive step in the development of the women’s game in the country. “Today marks yet another exciting phase in the history of our game. It is good to see…...



