CHIPOLOPOLO striker Patson Daka says Zambia’s agonising eight-year battle for AFCON qualification is not only a mission accomplished but also the beginning of a great journey for the players who will be making their tournament debut. The Leicester City striker says Chipolopolo are going to use the AFCON tournament as a springboard for Zambia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. In an interview on the sidelines of the Comoros game, Daka said Chipolopolo had a great qualifying campaign and predicted that the future had even better things for the national team. “We had a great qualifying campaign. It went as we expected because the main goal was really to qualify. It did not matter how we would do it because…...