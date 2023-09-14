FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has launched the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) which will take up the management of the FAZ/MTN Super League as Football House moves to delink Zambia’s top flight league from FAZ. And ZPL chairman Kephas Katongo has promised to create income opportunities for clubs to make themselves financially stable and more robust as the new structure kicks in. Following the launch yesterday, FAZ, SuperSport, club representatives and Katongo held an interactive session at the Golden Peacock in Lusaka to discuss ways of commercialising the game. Katongo assured clubs that the soon-to-be autonomous league would be professional and operate on a mutually beneficial basis. The delinking of the Zambia Premier League from FAZ means that the league would…...



