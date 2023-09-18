RED Arrows cyclers Obed Chembe and Vanessa Matende have been crowned champions of the first Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ ) National Championship of 2023 which was held at State Lodge in Lusaka. Chembe, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games participant clocked a time of 05:26.10 seconds to be crowned champion in the Elite category, beating crossest rival Leo Butts of Nakambala Cycling Club who managed to stop the clock at 05:26.13 seconds. Finishing third was Micheal Olokani of Kansanshi Dynamos who clocked 05:26.14 seconds. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, Chembe said winning the 2023 national Championship was sweet and a step in the right direction. Chembe said experience helped him win the competitive race in the dying minutes…....



