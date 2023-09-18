FC MUZA have suffered a devastating home defeat against Congo Brazzabille side Diables Noir in the CAF Confederations pre group stage. The Mazabuka side went down 2-1 yesterday in front of its fans in what was a must win encounter given the nature of intercontinental competions. However, MUZA coach Mathews Ndhlovu says it’s not over for his men despite history being against is side. Very few teams have managed to progress after losing at home in CAF competitions with the away goal rule proving to be decisive in most cases. Goals apiece from Albert Fataki and Alves Ngakosso-Ono were enough for Diables to hand FC MUZA a defeat at home. Ndhlovu Phiri said fans should not write FC MUZA off…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.