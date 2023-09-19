MUZA FC owner Keith Mweemba says his club still has a chance to make it into the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup despite a damaging home loss against Diables Noir of Congo Brazzaville. The Mazabuka based outfit was defeated at Heroes Stadium on Sunday after goals from Albert Fataki and Alves Ngakosso-Ono gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage in the pre-group stage. Speaking about his team’s chances of progression in the competition, Keith said MUZA’s task was not easy but his men would go to Congo Brazzaville seeking a victory. “It won’t be easy but if there is one person who has confidence it’s me. Trust me, we know where we have gone wrong and I am very…...



