FAZ president Andrew Kamanga hopes that media officers will make “the right noises” following a two-day workshop facilitated by Football House. Yesterday, FAZ housed media officers from across the Super League as well as the pressmen from provincial associations for a media training with the blessings of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) media office. A Uganda-based media consultant was the main facilitator, taking the media officers through crisis management and various aspects of media operations. Other key facilitators at the workshop included seasoned football administrator and marketer Ponga Liwewe and former referee Stanley Hachiwa. During the official opening of the training, Kamanga said media officers needed to step up their work to meet the demands of club licensing. “Just…...



