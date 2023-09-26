THE Women’s national team returns to the pitch this evening to conclude its FIFA Window friendly matches against Morocco. Having beaten Morocco 2-0 on Friday, Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape has demanded another victory from his ladies. This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides having first met in Rabat in the run-up to the 2022 WAFCON that Morocco hosted. Mwape is targeting to improve the team’s FIFA ranking from 69th position to enter the top 50, but the Copper Queens have to rack up as many wins as possible to achieve that feat. Speaking ahead of the game, Mwape warned against complacency while declaring that his team was ready. “The team is ready for another tricky fixture…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.