FC MUZA proprietor Keith Mweemba says his team will go flat-out against Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville in this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup second round, final leg fixture. In an interview after a 4-0 victory over Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Choma, Mweemba said MUZA had nothing to lose in its ambitions to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. MUZA suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Diables at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on September 17 as they head into this weekend’s return leg fixture on October 1. “We shift attention to CAF duty where we want to make the country proud. We lost at home, but that doesn’t mean we are out. We…...



