WOMEN’s national team coach Bruce Mwape has challenged his 23-member squad to prove its mantle at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship that will run from October 4-15 in Gauteng, South Africa. Mwape has named an all-local squad that includes the majority of players who featured in the back-to-back friendly wins over Morocco in Casablanca and Rabat. Goalkeeper Ngambo Musole has made her return to the Copper Queens setup while a large number of players will be making their debut at the regional tournament. Mwape has excused the Red Arrows quartet of Mary Wilombe, Mary Mulenga, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, and Hellen Mubanga, who are set to undergo military training, while midfielder Avell Chitundu has been ruled out of the tournament due…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.