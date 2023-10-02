NKANA’s struggles have continued following a goalless draw against Trident at the Woodlands Stadium on Sunday. The draw means Nkana remain bottom of the table with two points while Trident are 17th with three. Speaking during the post-match interview, Nkana coach Ian Bakala said lack of patience in front of the goal remained the biggest problem for his lads. “We wanted to collect maximum points, but it didn’t work out. We could have hurried the game in the first half, but instead, we missed a lot of chances, which is against football gods. The boys are under pressure, hence missing such chances. It’s difficult to come out from such a situation, but we shall continue motivating the boys,” said Bakala…....



