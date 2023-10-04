MUFURILA boxing club coach Kennedy Kanyanta has described the death of 14-year-old boxer Owen Mumba as devastating and a huge loss to the sport. Mumba was allegedly murdered by his 43-year-old stepfather using an axe handle following an argument on Sunday. Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media on Monday. Mweemba disclosed that the deceased’s mother, Mirriam Chisenga reported her son’s murder to Mufulira police. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Kanyanta said losing an innocent and talented boxer in such a manner was a big blow to the sport. “It’s sad and devastating to lose such an innocent and talented soul in such a manner. He was my…...



