FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draws, set for Abidjan, will help refine the association’s preparation plans to align them with the calibre of opponents. And Kamanga says the association’s commitment to preparing teams with quality-friendly matches remains a top priority. The 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON draws are set for this Thursday in Abidjan with Coach Avram Grant leading a squad in Dubai ahead of the two international friendlies against Egypt and Uganda. In his most recent Monday Column, Kamanga said the association anxiously awaited the draw. “We are keeping our fingers crossed for this Thursday’s Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draws taking place in Abidjan. The draw will help us refine our…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.