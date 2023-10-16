NATIONAL Olympic Committee (NOC) president Alfred Foloko has urged athletes to maintain high discipline levels in pursuit of 2024 Paris Olympic qualification. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Foloko said attitude had continued to hinder the progress of several sportsmen and women, especially on the international stage. So far, flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba is the only Zambian athlete to have booked a ticket for the Paris Games, having won a gold medal at the just-ended Dakar Africa Olympics qualifying tournament. Foloko urged other athletes to work hard and qualify for the Paris Games next year. “Time is flying, and before we realise it, it will be time for the Paris 2024 Games. We urge athletes to remain disciplined…...



