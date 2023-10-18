THIRTEEN drivers, including Africa Rally Championship (ARC) defending champion Leroy Gomes, have confirmed their participation in the 2023 International Rally set for this weekend. Gomes, who had initially withdrawn from the competition after a standoff with the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA), will lead fellow Zambian drivers Kyle Latife, Kleeven Gomes, and Michael Chulu among others, while top foreign entrants include Kenya’s Karan Patel, Uganda’s Yasin Nasser, Jas Mangat, and Tanzania’s Prince Nyerere. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, ZMSA president Sam Ching’ambu confirmed the development, saying 13 drivers had so far entered the race. Ching’ambu said the association expected the number of entrants to increase before the deadline for registration on Friday. “So far, we have 13 drivers in…...



