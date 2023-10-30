GREEN Buffaloes Netball Club has dominated the 2023 Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant’s Netball Tournament to win both the men’s and women’s categories. The women’s category attracted five elite ladies’ teams, with Buffaloes emerging as champions after accumulating nine points in a round-robin format played at the ZNS Chamba Valley camp in Lusaka. In the opening game, Buffaloes played to an 11-all draw against Zambia Police-Sponsored side, Nkwazi, before beating Napsa 12-11 in a tightly contested fixture. The Monica Mwalwa-coached side continued with its winning ways as it thrashed Green Eagles 20-12 before concluding the tournament with a 20-13 victory against Red Arrows. Finishing second was Nkwazi, who walked away with a silver medal and trophy. Nkwazi drew its second…...



