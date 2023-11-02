WOMEN’s national team assistant coach Florence Mwila has revealed that he expects a difficult challenge from Ghana in the penultimate qualifying round of the 2024 Paris Olympics next February. Ghana booked a date against Zambia after beating Benin 2-0 on Tuesday in Accra, to advance to the third round with a 5-0 aggregate score. The Copper Queens had a walkover in the second round after opponents Mali withdrew, thus paving the way for Zambia to reach the penultimate qualifying stage of the Paris qualifiers. Mwila mentioned in an interview that Ghana was a strong team and should not be underestimated. “After the second round of qualifiers, we know that we are playing Ghana. It will be a tough one. They…...



