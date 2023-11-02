THE women’s hockey national team’s dreams of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sunk in the river Nile after suffering a humiliating 7-1 thumping at the hands of Ghana yesterday in Pretoria, South Africa. The golden girls bow out of the qualifiers, having registered a single win and two defeats in the tournament. Zambia started her qualifying campaign with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Kenya, before managing a 3-2 victory against Namibia. Coach Floyd Chomba described the team’s failure to progress to the semi-finals as painful. “A disappointing result that ends our dream of qualifying for the Olympics. It’s painful to see the girls in tears. The journey comes to an end, and we pick up the…...



