NETBALL Zambia (NZ) is seeking K338,500 to send both the men’s and women’s national teams to the Africa Cup of Nations in Botswana. The Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Gaborone from November 26th to December 6th. Ngoma has revealed that government will not fund the teams for the competition. He said the association was working closely with the Ministry of Sport in soliciting funds from the corporate world. “The two teams started their preparations last week ahead of the task. Our total budget to successfully send the two teams is K338,500. Regarding financial support, we have received communication from the government saying they will not fund the trip. We have already started engaging the corporate world to…...



