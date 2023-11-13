ZAMBIA coach Avram Grant says the World Cup qualification journey is long and winning the opening game will not guarantee qualification. And Grant has expressed concern about the mounting injuries with four players set to miss the Congo Brazzaville and Niger games. Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Grant said the World Cup qualifying journey would not be easy. “We qualified for the Africa Cup, and now the World Cup journey starts. We are in a tough group. Only one team will qualify but as I promised we will do our best. We start training tomorrow (today) and other players won’t be with us,” Grant said. Grant said nothing will be decided in the first game, but a winning mentality…...



