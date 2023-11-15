FORMER Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has tipped Chipolopolo to play Congo Brazzaville like a cup final as Zambia begins another push for a maiden FIFA World Cup qualification. Zambia hosts Congo Brazzaville this Friday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on the long road to the 2026 tournament which the USA will co-hosting with Mexico and Canada. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Nyirenda said it was important for the Chipolopolo to approach the World Cup campaign with passion and hunger. Nyirenda said coach Avram Grant has a great plan that requires players to give their best as they seek qualification. “On Friday, we are starting our campaign for our maiden World Cup qualification berth. Our coach has…...



