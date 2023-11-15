SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has warned politicains against taking political activities to stadia. And Nkandu says the government has been overwhelmed by financial requests from sports associations. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Nkandu said his ministry would not tolerate politicians using sports for political gains. “Of late, we have seen people who are not anywhere near any sporting discipline, supporters of football, and people who were not attached to any sport, now frequenting stadiums for political experience. I want to warn them (politicians) that we shall not tolerate political activities at the stadium. If someone wants to watch any game, I have no issue with that, but going to watch games in anticipation of favours from soccer…...



