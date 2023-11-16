NATIONAL team players have threatened to boycott training over unpaid bonuses with a crucial game against Congo Brazzaville coming up tomorrow. Following Zambia’s qualification for the AFCON tournament with a 3-1 victory over Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on June 17, government promised to pay bonuses of $5,000 to players but has fallen short of that commitment to date, leading to a protest by the playing staff yesterday. FAZ Secretary General Reuben Kamanga and a source within the Chipolopolo camp confirmed to Goal Diggers that players had risen and threatened to boycott training after numerous unfulfilled promises by the Ministry of Sports. One of the players in the Chipolopolo camp revealed that the team wanted to stop training…...



