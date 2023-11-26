Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has hailed the support Coen Teulings continues to render to the OYDC-Zambia to nurture talent for various national teams. Over 140 sports personalities at the weekend received various sports accolades following their outstanding performances in the 2023 Teulings Youth Sports Challenge grand finale that was hosted at the OYDC- Zambia. Speaking during the medal presentation, Nkandu expressed gratitude to Coen Teulings for his unwavering support and commitment to the Youth Sports Community. “It is with great honour and pride to stand before you to mark the occasion of the 2023 Teulings Youth Sports Challenge, an event that is a testament to our young athletes’ hard work and perseverance. The Teulings Challenge is evidence of the power…...