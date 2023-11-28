ZAMBIA eyes a bright start at the Netball Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon when it clashes with a familiar opponent, Eswatini, in Gaborone, Botswana. Coach Lazarous Tembo has cautioned his players to guard against complacency heading into the crucial fixture. The two sides head into this game a year after having faced each other in Pretoria, South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers, which Zambia won 64-50. With other teams unable to make it to the tournament due to final glitches, this is Zambia’s opportunity to lay its hands on the trophy it narrowly failed to win in 2014. Big guns Malawi, South Africa, and Uganda are some of the countries that are not taking part, forcing the tournament…...



